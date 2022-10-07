Denmark / General news / Singapore

DABS hosted Coffee Table Meeting on green mobility with China Expert

- by Jeannette Hinrup - Leave a Comment
Coffee table meeting at DABS. Photo: DABS Singapore

Danish Business Association in Singapore (DABS) said it was a pleasure to learn about China from a true China Expert and thanked Peter Lisbygd, China Expert & Entrepreneur, for providing insights into the “what’s happening in the field of Green Mobility now and in the future”.

Further, DABS sends big thanks to their main partner Saxo Markets for “the always open doors and freshly brewed coffee” and encourages to join the next Coffee Table Meeting “Behavioural Design as a Tool to Drive Change” on 27 October.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/DABSingapore

