2021 Sino-Nordic Sustainable Development and Innovation Forum was a success

The 2021 Sino-Nordic Sustainable Development and Innovation Forum (SNSDIF) was held successfully at ZGC Conference Centre on 25 September, as one of the important parallel forums of the 2021 Zhongguancun (ZGC) Forum, the Swedish Chamber of Commerce China writes.

According to the Chamber, the SNSDIF was initiated by Dongcheng District People’s Government of Beijing Municipality, jointly organized by the Administrative Committee of ZGC Dongcheng Park, ZGC Yonghe Hangxing Science Park, and IVL Swedish Environmental Research Institute.

The forum was hosted by Gao Si, the chief representative of the Swedish Academy of Environmental Sciences Co., Ltd. in China.

This year SNSDIF focused on technology innovation and international cooperation of China’s “30·60” decarbonization goal with the theme of “Technology Innovation, Global Cooperation, and Promoting Carbon Neutral Strategy”.

The SNSDIF brought together a broad range of representatives from organizations, enterprises, research institutes, and other related parties in sustainability to have a high-end dialogue. During the discussion, academics and experts explored the advanced technology, industry examples, and systemic solutions in decarbonization.

The forum will help the sustainable development and innovation of science, technology, and industry, and to work together for green development, the Chamber writes.

Read the full article by SwedCham China with more details on The 2021 Sino-Nordic Sustainable Development and Innovation Forum here.