The Swedish Chamber of Commerce China invites you to their upcoming webinar titled ‘Introduction to online executive education for Chinese subsidiaries of Swedish corporations’ on 23 February.

More about the webinar, SwedCham writes:

How can executives and managers of Swedish subsidiaries in China adopt some of the cornerstones of Swedish managerial best practices? How can you develop your abilities to better manage problem ownership, your ability to find new creative solutions and drive change to implement them?

This modular online training program offered in collaboration between the University of Gothenburg​, a leading Swedish university, and the Swedish Chamber of Commerce in China​ aims at rapidly providing executives and managers with new insights and new tools within three well-defined domains:

1. Leadership for sustainable strategy and supply chains

2. Creativity & innovation management

3. Change management

The program comprises three separate two-hour synchronous online modules, one for each of the domains above. Each module will be delivered by a leading researcher and lecturer from the University of Gothenburg, Sweden. For each module, there will be pre-study materials (articles, video clips) to be read and viewed in the week leading up to the module.

All the lectures and online interactions will take place in English. Through its KUDO​ meeting platform, the Swedish Chamber of Commerce will offer the possibility for the audience to switch to simultaneous translation into Chinese when listening to presentations.

As an introduction and a teaser, you are invited to a one-hour online webinar on Feb 23, from 16:00-17:00. In the webinar, you will listen to each of our professors outlining their fields of expertise, the content of their program modules, and what you will learn from attending. There will also be time for Q&A interactions with the professors.

Find more information and sign up here