FBC Beijing co-organize a business trip for Finnish companies to Shijingshan District

Finnish Business Council Beijing and Shijingshan District Office of Foreign Affairs jointly organize a business trip for Finnish companies to Shijingshan District on 21 October.

More about the event:

This is an extraordinary opportunity to visit Shougang Park, which is one of the official Olympic venues for Winter Olympics 2022. This visit will combine exploring business opportunities as well as getting to know the cultural heritage of Shijingshan.

We will meet at 2 pm at Shougang Park in front of Taolou Building. Address: Beijing, Shijingshan District, Shijingshan Road no 99. From there we will take a mini-bus organized by the local government.

In addition to visiting Shougang Park, we will also visit the Pilot Zone of the Zhongguancun Industrial Internet Industrial Park. From there we head to Moshikou Historical Cultural Street, and finally, visit Beijing Eight Imperial Handicrafts Museum.

During the day you will meet and discuss with Shijingshan government officials. The day will end with networking and a buffet dinner at Yinbao Jianguo Hotel. Bring your business cards to share.

The event is free of charge but requires registration before October 11.

Find more information and sign up here