Sweden, Norway and partners to discuss IP protection in China and its global transaction 

The Swedish Chamber of Commerce China is co-hosting a breakfast event in collaboration with the Norwegian Business Association China, Norient Advisors, and STOKKE to discuss intellectual property protection in China and IP considerations from a transactional point of view on 16 September.

More about the event:

Companies large and small in virtually every industry globally as well as in China increasingly use and rely on intellectual property. In today’s economy, the “intellectual capital” embodied in inventions and creative content can be as important to economic growth as traditional capital, goods, and services.

Swedish companies have long used the intellectual property as a competitive advantage globally and have a strong signum of creating timeless designs and “top of the line” technology.

With China’s increasing purchasing power, IP protection is more important than ever. This is also reflected in M&A transactions, where IP plays an important role within the valuation and terms of cross-border transactions.

During the talk, Neville Lam, Partner at Norient Advisors, will present IP considerations from a transactional point of view, while we will also hear Jude Chen, General Manager at Stokke, share her experience as a general counsel with a strong focus on IP.

