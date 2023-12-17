3. Advent: The youngest participant of Tour de Gulf of Thailand 2023

Daniel Thu, 36 years old and from Norway, was the youngest participant in Tour de Gulf of Thailand 2023.

Normally Daniel works remotely as an agency manager in marketing, which made it possible for him to come visit his father in Thailand – who happens to be the organizer of the biking trip – as he can bring his work with him. This was the first time Daniel participated. And he can definitely imagine coming back.

“I like to do stuff like this. Where you learn new skills and evolve as a person, all whilst experiencing a country. I will come back without a doubt. The trip’s great, there are so many colorful personalities, and even though they’re older than me, they are way fitter,” he said and laughed.

Being the youngest one attending, Daniel was a very impressed by the physical condition of the participants older than him. He did expect people on the trip to be fit – but not so many, he said, stressing how much respect he has for them.

Although it was his first Tour de Gulf, he has done similar trips before, biking around both Thailand, Cambodia and Norway. So long-distance cycling was not completely new to Daniel. What he really likes about it is the mental challenge. Long-distance requires a certain amount of stamina and determination – especially when the body starts hurting.

“There has been many times where I just wanted to give up, because it was painful. But it’s also so worth going through with it. And the pain gets better after three days. Just remember tiger balm or vaseline and baby powder for the butt,” Daniel says with a smile.

He then explained how he usually never really practices for trips like these – and always end up regretting it. Therefore, he recommends for future participants to hit the bike some time before to get the legs used to it. And also, if possible, come to Thailand a week or two before the trip to get used to the weather.

Lastly, Daniel recommends for more young people to come and attend the trip.

What are your plans for Christmas?

“I will be staying in Norway and celebrate it with my girlfriend and our big families. Just having a standard, Norwegian Christmas with all the usual traditions.”