Danish Maria wins title in Mrs. National Universe Thailand 2023

Maria Andreasdottir from Denmark was participant in the Thai beauty contest, Mrs. National Universe 2023, where she won the title as Mrs. National Globe.

The Grand Final took place at Amari in Hua Hin on December 16th, 2023. The contest was streamed online on Facebook, and can be re-watched here. During the show, participants showed off different types of gowns, and went through several rounds before it was time to reveal the top five among the participants. Maria was part of the final five – a round where the finalists had to answer a question. Maria had to answer the questions: Is beauty from within?

“When I was little, my grandmother always said to me that you have to leave a little sparkle wherever you go. It means to always show kindness, compassion and help others. To me that is true beauty within, something we all possess and that we all need to embrace. Be beautiful,” Maria answered.

Maria won the title “Mrs. National Globe,” and said on her Instagram that she is now also an influencer for the cosmetic brand “Chat Cosmetics.” In a post, Maria thanks both organizers, judges, fellow participants as well as personal support.

“This pageant has been a transformative experience, and I’m beyond honored to have shared it with such extraordinary individuals. Let’s keep spreading love, inspiration, and the magic that makes us uniquely beautiful. Thank you all so much for your support and kindness,” she concludes.

If the name sounds familiar to some readers it is not a coincidence. Maria Andreasdottir was Bangkok based journalist intern at ScandAsia from Aug 2015 to Jan 2016 and continued as Singapore based journalist from Feb 2016 until July 2016 before she returned to Denmark where she graduated a journalist from the Danish School of Media and Journalism (DMJX).

Source: Maria Andreasdottir on Instagram and Mrs. National Universe on Facebook