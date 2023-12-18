Sweden wins the Women’s World Floorball Championships – again

Sweden wins gold in Women’s World Floorball Championships 2023 – for the 9th time in a row.

The Swedish nation won the championship after a match against Finland, the scores being 6-4, leaving Finland with a silver medal. On the third place came Czech Republic. Denmark comes in at an 8th place, Norway on 11th and Singapore on 12th.

Embassy of Sweden in Bangkok congratulates the team on its Facebook, and proceeds to explain the sport.

“Floorball is a fun, safe and fast-paced form of floor hockey that was invented in Sweden in the late 1960s. It is played indoors on a gym floor with specialized lightweight sticks and rules that make game play much safer than traditional floor hockey,” it said.

“It is also one of the most popular sports in Sweden, with over 100,000 registered players and millions of fans.”

Source: Embassy of Sweden in Bangkok and Floorball Sport