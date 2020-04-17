Danes sing together for beloved Queen’s birthday

The Danes usually celebrate the birthday of HM The Queen by gathering in the court yard of the Amalienborg Castle on 16th of April. Due to the Coronavirus, the official celebration was of course cancelled. But it did not stop the Danes from celebrating their beloved Queen, and community singing has become a central element.

During the entire day of 16 April 2020, the Danish Broadcasting Corporation (DR) invited the Danes to sing for HM The Queen in their homes. It was called “Denmark at home”, and various famous Danish artists were leading the ‘choir’ throughout the day.

Moreover, people were encouraged to make a traditional Danish birthday cake,

Please click here to find the recipe of a traditional Danish birthday cake – a ‘lagkage’ (layer cake) in celebration of HM The Queen.