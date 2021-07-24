Embassy of Sweden in Manila encourages studying or training in Sweden

The Embassy of Sweden in Manilla encourages students or professionals who want to build their career in sustainable business and ethical leadership, to consider training or studying in Sweden.

According to the Embassy, the Swedish way means focusing on freedom, equality, and sustainability and suggest interested candidates check out studyinsweden.se and si.se every now and then for learning and training opportunities and scholarships.

The Embassy also shares an interview with Chris Eugenio from the Philippines who joined the Swedish Institute Management Programme in 2017. In the interview, he shares how the program opened the door for him to non-profit organizations working with inclusion in the workforce.

Read the interview here