Ambassador Homme presented his credentials to H.E. President Halimah Yacob at the Istana

In a recent statement, the Norwegian Embassy in Singapore congratulate Mr. Eivind S. Homme on his accreditation as Ambassador of Norway to Singapore as he presented his credentials to H.E. President Halimah Yacob at the Istana.

The Embassy states that Ambassador Homme looks forward to further deepening the relations between Singapore and Norway.

“Building on a solid foundation, and a strong friendship. I aim to expand our cooperation, also to new areas of mutual interest,” says Ambassador Homme.

On his journey as a career diplomat, Mr. Homme has been with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Norway, since 1984. Before his posting to Singapore, Mr. Homme was with the Norwegian Parliament where he held the position as Head of the International Department. He has also served as Special Advisor on Asian Affairs and ASEM Senior Official, and as Special Advisor on Global Health, for Norway’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Mr. Homme has served as Ambassador of Norway to India and Bhutan, and to Indonesia, Timor Leste, and ASEAN. He has been Director, MFA Asia Section, Deputy Chief at the Norwegian Embassy, Beijing, and posted to Washington D.C., Rome, and Manila.

Before entering the Foreign Service, he was an officer in The Royal Norwegian Navy.

Ambassador Homme is married to Charlotte Homme. They have two adult children and look forward to exploring Singapore for years to come, the Embassy writes.