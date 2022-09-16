Norway/Singapore collaboration on maritime export event

The Norwegian Embassy in Singapore, Innovation Norway Singapore and NBAS – Norwegian Business Association Singapore invite to an event focusing on export opportunities within the maritime sector. The event is hosted in collaboration with Menon Economics, the Swedish economic and commercial consultancy, on 27 September 2022.

According to NBAS’ Facebook page and the official programme, Paul Kastmann, director of Innovation Norway Singapore, will present seven specific export areas of interest for the Norwegian maritime industry, while Cristina Saenz de Santa Maria, leader of NBAS’ maritime group, will conduct an open discussion on export opportunities and cooperation.

For registration: https://nbas.org.sg/events/norway-singapore-export-opportunities-in-the-maritime-sector/