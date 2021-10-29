Finnish Embassy supports Finnish Businesses looking to enter the Philippine market

On 26 October, the Embassy of Finland in Manila participated in a discussion titled ‘Succeeding in the Philippines – country outlook and opportunities’.

The event was organized by the Finland – South-East Asia Business Association. The Association was founded in Helsinki in 1993 with the purpose to promote trade, investment, and economic cooperation between Finland and southeast Asian countries.

According to the Embassy, the speakers at the event represented a great variety of expertise, giving a thorough picture of the different possibilities the Philippines has to offer for Finnish companies.

“The Embassy will continue work in supporting and providing information to Finnish businesses looking to enter the Philippine market,” the Embassy states.