Norwegian National day celebration in Singapore goes on

On 7 May 2021 the Royal Norwegian embassy announced a Pandemic-safe National Day celebrations.

Even in the age of the pandemic, big occasions like the National Day will be celebrated! While the pandemic requires us to practice social distancing, the 17th of May committee has worked hard to offer the Norwegian community in Singapore alternative ways to celebrate. Here is something for everyone – children and adults alike.

The 17. Mai Singapore Facebook group will keep you updated on activities, competitions, and video greetings in the spirit of the 17th of May! Check out the Facebook group for information about the following activities:

Photo and video competition with prizes from the Seamens’ Church

A service with added National Day feeling

NBAS business lunch 17th of May (members-only + spouse)

Digital celebration with flag hoisting and greetings from the Ambassador and Their Majesties King Harald and Queen Sonja

The previously planned children’s 17th of May at the Seamens’ Church organized by the Norwegian School in Singapore has unfortunately been cancelled.

With the best wishes for a safe and joyful National Day Celebration,

Hipp Hipp Hurra from the 17th of May Committee (The Seamens’ Church in Singapore, Norwegian Cultural Center incl the Norwegian School in Singapore, NBAS, ANSA and the Norwegian Embassy).

Informasjon på norsk

Pandemi-sikker 17. Mai feiring

Norges nasjonaldag skal feires til tross for den pågående pandemien! 17. mai komiteen har jobbet hardt for å kunne tilby den norske kolonien i Singapore alternative måter å feire 17. mai på, innenfor de gjeldende reglene for sosial distansering. Årets program kan derfor by på aktiviteter for alle, både for barn og voksne.

Facebookgruppen 17. mai Singapore vil holdes oppdatert på aktiviteter, konkurranser og videohilsener i skikkelig 17. mai stil! Her vil du finne informasjon om følgende aktiviteter:

Foto- og videokonkurranse med premier fra Sjømannskirken

Gudstjeneste 16. mai med 17. mai preg

NBAS medlemslunsj den 17. mai (inkl. medfølgende)

Digital markering med flaggheising og hilsen fra ambassadøren og Deres Majesteter Kong Harald og Dronning Sonja

Barnas 17. mai feiring på Sjømannskirken i regi av Norskskolen i Singapore er dessverre avlyst.

Med ønske om en trygg og fin feiring av Norges nasjonaldag,

Hipp Hipp Hurra fra 17. mai komiteen (Sjømannskirken i Singapore, Norsk kultursenter inkl. Norskskolen i Singapore, NBAS, ANSA og den norske ambassaden).

Tilbakemeldingsskjema