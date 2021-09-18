Ambassador Jari Sinkari attended the launch of Nokia 5G Experience Centre in Surabaya

On 16 September, Finnish Ambassador Jari Sinkari together with Business Finland in Jakarta attended the launch of the new Nokia 5G Experience Centre in Surabaya, the Embassy of Finland in Jakarta reports.

The Centre was opened in partnership with Institut Teknologi Sepuluh Nopember in Surabaya, Oulun yliopisto – the University of Oulu in Finland as well as Indosat Ooredoo – and welcoming many others to join the powerhouse of innovation in the future.

During the opening ceremony, Ambassador Sinkari said, “Both Finland and Nokia are committed to innovations and technology – and today, especially to 5G development. We feel that the world is about to witness a new era: better connectivity and smarter services for people that are based on new business models allowed by 5G.”

The initiative will not only be boosting innovation and entrepreneurship but also bringing together global industry and university leaders. “I am convinced that Indonesian students will come up with many indigenous ideas that are fitted with relevant socio-economic possibilities. They are to create leadership in cooperation with international and Indonesian partners”, the Ambassador stated.

The launch event was attended by, i.a., the Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Mr. Sandiaga Uno, Minister of Education and Culture, Research and Technology Mr. Nadiem Makarim (virtually), and the Governor of East Java, Mr. Khofifah Indar Parawansa.