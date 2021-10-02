Ambassador Jari Sinkari gave keynote at the ‘Ambassador Talks’ webinar by BKKBN

On 29 September, Ambassador Jari Sinkari was invited to give a keynote at the ‘Ambassador Talks’ webinar by BKKBN, the National Population and Family Planning Board of Indonesia.

According to the Embassy of Finland in Jakarta, the issue of stunting of children was discussed vis-à-vis sexual and reproductive health and rights of women and girls, especially ones in vulnerable positions.

Moreover, the Embassy states that it was very interesting to hear about policies in Indonesia tackling stunting among children – some of which correspond to the idea of the Finnish maternal and child health clinic (‘neuvola’) system.