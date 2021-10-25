Denmark and Finland helped plant mangroves in Indonesia

Last week, the Embassy of Denmark in Indonesia participated in a mangrove planting activity in Mangrove Angke Kapuk Nature Tourism Park, North Jakarta.

The activity on mangrove restoration efforts in Indonesia was part of the Climate Diplomacy Week 2021 and organized by the EU Delegation to Indonesia.

Mangroves are ecosystems that grow along tropical and subtropical coastlines and mangrove conservation is essential in making a difference in climate change.

Also participating in the event were several Ambassadors including the Finnish Ambassador to Indonesia, Jari Sinkari and the Ambassador of the European Union to Indonesia, and Brunei Darussalam Mr. Vincent Piket.

In his remarks, Ambassador Vincent Piket said that mangrove planting is one of the real actions to tackle climate change, and as a way to reduce global warming which is predicted to increase by 1.5 0 C in the next few years.

“Planting mangroves is very important because mangroves can store carbon which can cause global warming. By planting mangroves means we have helped reduce global warming. Indonesia and several other states have lost mangroves every year which indirectly also eliminates potential carbon sinks. It is very important for immediate recovery through mangrove restoration,” he said.