Team Finland in Jakarta discussed Smart City co-operation between Indonesian and Finnish Cities

Earlier this week Team Finland in Jakarta visited the city of Bogor to discuss the Smart City cooperation between Indonesian and Finnish Cities.

According to the Embassy of Finland in Indonesia, Finland is one of the leading European countries in developing Smart Cities, keen to share its experiences and knowledge of our Smart City concept and initiative.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Bima Arya, Mayor of Bogor, Mr. Alwis Rustam, Executive Director of APEKSI (Association of Indonesia Municipalities), Ambassador of Finland to Indonesia Mr. Jari Sinkari, and Mrs. Nina and Mr. Harry from Business Finland.