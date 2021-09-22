Bangkok Patana school – the only school in Thailand in the latest Spear’s Schools Index of the 100 best schools in the world



The latest Spear’s Schools Index in partnership with Carfax Education from the 15th of September 2021 shows that Bangkok Patana school is the only school in Thailand who made it into the list of the best 100 schools in the world.

Together, Spear’s and leading private education consultancy Carfax Education have whittled down an array of fantastic schools from around the globe and retained just 100 of the very best.

The schools have been divided into geographic regions, to make the index easier to navigate. The regions are:

UK Prep, UK Senior, Switzerland, Middle East, Rest of Europe, USA, China and Southeast Asia, Rest of the World

In the China and Southeast Asia region Bangkok Patana School is the only school from Thailand which made it into the top 100 schools.