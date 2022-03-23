Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland now eligible for VoA to Bali  

Bali has on 21 March updated the list of countries that can enter the island on a Visa on Arrival (VoA), Welcome back to Bali informs. The Embassy of Denmark in Indonesia informs that it is still not possible to Indonesia on VoA via Jakarta.

The VoA to Bali is available to passport holders of a total of 42 countries including, but not limited to, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland.

The cost is IDR 500.000 per person including children and payable upon arrival in Bali by MasterCard or Visa or in IDR cash at the prevailing rate of exchange.

VoA is subject to the Preflight and entry conditions as follows:

e-VISA

Those travelers holding a B211A visa will be subject to the Preflight and entry conditions below.

Indonesia Passport Holders

Residents are those with Bali KTP ( Identity cards) who will need to show proof of their identity card domiciled in Bali and can await their PCR on arrival test result at their residence.

Non-residents are those with non-Bali KTP who will be required to book a 3-night stay at a CHSE certified hotel and await the result in their room.

Foreign National Passport Holders

Residents are those with Bali Identity cards who will need to show proof of their identity card domiciled in Bali and can await their PCR on arrival test result at their residence.

Non-residents are those with non-Bali identity cards and they will be required to book a 3-night stay at a CHSE certified hotel and await the result in their room.

Pre-Flight: subject to change due to the dynamic nature of the trial period

Completed e-HAC which is in the Peduli Lindungi App

Double or triple vaccination certificate – paper-based copy

PCR Test negative result 2×24 hour – paper-based copy

Completed e-CD (Customs App)

Immigration documents ( Passport, Visa, Stay Permit)

Nationality Passport which is valid and still valid for at least 6 months.

A return ticket or a one-way ticket to continue the journey to another country.

Other required documents in accordance with the provisions of the Head of the Covid-19 Task Force Handling,

Travel insurance

Completed Quarantine Precision App

Vaccinations Both 2 Doses or 3 Doses ( Booster) are accepted.

Accommodation booking with a hotel/resort/villa that is CHSE certified for a minimum of 3 consecutive nights in one hotel/resort/villa. Or book your entire stay with your favorite hotel/resort/villa that is CHSE certified. For both VOA and eVISA holders as well as non-Bali residents( Both National and Indonesian Passport holders)

For any traveler who has booked a tour package with a travel agent, they will need to show the proof of confirmation from the Travel Agent of booking and payment for the 3 Nights / 4 Days as well as the relevant visa for entry ( VOA or eVisa)

For Bali Residents both Indonesian and Foreign Passport holders you will need to show proof of identity card or KTP and can await their results of PCR testing at their place of residence and may not interact with other people until a negative result is received.

Vaccination requirements

Both 2 Doses or 3 Doses ( Booster) are accepted.

Insurance

SGD20,000 that covers COVID ( VOA & B211A holders only )

Find more information here