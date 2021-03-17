Ambassador Kahiluoto visited Vietnamese Journalist Associations office

Professor Kaarle Nordenstreng author of the ‘history of the International Organisation of Journalists (IOJ)’ was recognized at the Vietnamese Journalist Associations in Hanoi on Tuesday 9 March 2021.

The Finnish Ambassador H.E. Kari Kahiluoto presented a signed authors copy of a recently published ‘history of the International Organisation of Journalist’ to former Chairman of Vietnamese Association of Journalists Phan Quang and, through him, to the Vietnamese Association of Journalists. The book, signed and designated by the author to Phan Quang, was handed over by Ambassador Kahiluoto to the Association’s First Vice President Ho Quang Loi at the Association’s office in Hanoi.

Professor Kaarle Nordenstreng was long term President of the Prague based IOJ. The IOJ accepted the Vietnamese Journalist Associations membership in its congress held in Helsinki Finland in 1950. The organisation had an important role in developing and creating the journalistic profession in Vietnam and in mobilizing international support for the reunification of the country.

There are two journalist associations in Vietnam. The other is Independent Journalist Association of Vietnam.