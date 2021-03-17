China answers back to Denmark’s criticism over Chinese changes in Hong Kong’s electoral system

Denmark and Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod should not interfere in China’s changes in Hong Kong’s electoral system, states the Chinese Embassy in Denmark through a recently published statement.

The statement published on their website reads:

13 March 2021, Remarks of Spokesperson of Chinese Embassy in Denmark on Danish Foreign Minister’s Comments on the Decision of China’s National People’s Congress on Improving the Electoral System of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region

The Fourth Session of the 13th National People’s Congress (NPC) of China has adopted the Decision of the National People’s Congress on Improving the Electoral System of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region(Hong Kong SAR). This is a major step to uphold and improve the system and institutions for implementing the principle of “One Country, Two Systems” and to safeguard the enduring stability and security of Hong Kong. It provides a stronger systemic guarantee for the full implementation of the principle of “patriots administering Hong Kong”.

Since Hong Kong’s return to the motherland, the central government has played a leading role in advancing the development of the democratic system in Hong Kong. In the course of democratic development, the electoral systems have been constantly reformed and improved in light of the realities in many countries and regions. Hong Kong is no exception. Making the decision on improving Hong Kong SAR’s electoral system is within the power and responsibility of the NPC, the highest organ of state power of China. This power and responsibility are enshrined in the Constitution of China and the Basic Law of Hong Kong SAR. This NPC decision will better safeguard the overall and fundamental interests of the Hong Kong society, contribute to the constant progress of the democratic system in Hong Kong and ensure the steady implementation of the principle of “One Country, Two Systems”.

We urge the Danish side to respect facts and the rule of law and stop any interference in Hong Kong’s affairs and China’s internal affairs.