Ambassador Keijo Norvanto discuss bilateral cooperation with Vietnamese Minister

On 1 December, Finnish Ambassador Keijo Norvanto paid a courtesy call to Vietnamese Minister Trần Hồng Hà from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, the Embassy of Finland in Hanoi states.

Finland and Vietnam established diplomatic relations in 1973 and Vietnam has been one of Finland’s main development cooperation partner countries for almost four decades.

During the meeting, Ambassador Keijo Norvanto and Minister Trần Hồng Hà discussed the recent COP26, Circular Economy and Public Investments. Finland and Vietnam already have several projects in relation to these topics and the work will continue, the Embassy said.

After the meeting Ambassador Keijo Norvanto presented Minister Trần Hồng Hà with an Aalto Vase which is an iconic piece of Finnish design.