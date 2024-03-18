Finnish business keen on Vietnamese energy sector

In a meeting with the Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien, the Finnish Ambassador to Vietnam, Keijo Norvanto , expressed his desire to support expanding Finnish Businesses in Vietnam.

The Ambassador especially focused on the energy sector as an area which Finland is interested in. As a extension of this the Ambassador brought up the Finnish business Wärtsilä as a leading enterprise in the field of energy transition.

The President and CEO for the Wärtsilä Corporation Håkan Agnevall also expressed his desire to research, invest and deploy the ICE flexible power project in Ninh Binh province with Vietnamese partners.

In conclusion the President and CEO for the Wärtsilä Corporation pledged to have a detailed study and report on the project made which he will submit to the Ministry of Industry and Trade for consideration.

In a more general sense the Finnish Ambassador pledged to continue bringing more Finnish business to Vietnam.

This news was released by the media VietNamNet on 17 March 2024.

Source: VietNamNet