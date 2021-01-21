Ambassador Måwe met with cultural counterparts in HCMC

On 20 January 2021 the Swedish ambassador to Vietnam H.E. Ann Måwe released a memo on a meeting with cultural counterparts in Ho Chi Minh City, as follow:

Productive days in HCMC where I introduced the embassy’s new cultural officer Mr Christer Falk to counterparts in the cultural sphere.

Meetings with Mr Vo Trong Nam, Deputy DG Cultural Affairs of HCM, HCMC Conservatory Music, Soul Music and Performing Art Academy & Thanh Bui, Thanh Nien newspaper and Huy Hoang Books.

We discussed cooperation between Sweden and Vietnam in music, children’s literature, gaming and e-sport, media, film etc.

Looking forward to a new year with many exciting events and collaborations in both Hanoi and HCMC!