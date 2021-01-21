Marimekko Hong Kong release limited collection for Chinese New Year

Marimekko Hong Kong released on 18 January 2021 the fashion company’s new Chinese New Year Limited Series and giveaway games on their Instagram account, as follow:

The next month is coming to the Lunar New Year, and I believe this year, everyone wants to send the old and welcome the new The Marimekko, which will be released every year for the Asian New Year’s New Year, continues this season with the most representative Unikko prints, and replaced with festive red, orange red and pink tones. We hope to make your new year with a bright and eye-catching design. Bring good luck!

Marimekko is now launching a new New Year Photo Filter on Instagram, just follow the game play on Instagram for a chance to win Marimekko is a pack! (See Instagram for details)

