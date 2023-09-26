Vietnamese and foreign artists to perform in “Jazz & Friends” concert held in Hanoi

Vietnamese and foreign artists will perform at the “Jazz & Friends” concert which will be held at the Vietnam National Academy of Music (VNAM) in Hanoi, Vietnam on 7 October 2023.

According to the Vietnam Net, local artists such as Quyen Thien Dac who earned his MA from Malmo College of Music in Sweden, Luong Xuan Thinh, Hoang Xuan Tung, and the Glory jazz band will join the concert alongside special guests Nguyen Tuan Nam and Dao Kien.

Foreign artists include Hakan Rydin of Sweden, Steve Barry, Damon Poppleton, Bernice Tesara, Cailey Soon, and George Greenhill, all of whom are from Australia.

“The concert aims to connect artists with audiences while simultaneously introducing high-quality pieces of work to the public,” said Associate Prof. Dr. Tuan, director of the VNAM.

Scandinavians who are in Hanoi can save the date to enjoy the performance, while anyone who is not can watch the live broadcast of the concert on Vietnam Television (VTV1) channel and Hanoi Television channel.

