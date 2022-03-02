Ambassador Måwe participated in International Conference on Green energy in Hanoi

Sweden’s Ambassador to Vietnam Ann Måwe recently participated in and moderated a panel discussion at the International Conference on “Green and Inclusive Economic Rebound: Lessons from International Experience” organized by MOFA & UNDP.

In a statement, the Ambassador writes that DPM Pham Binh Minh and professor Stiglitz of Columbia university provided inspiring keynote addresses.

Moreover, the Ambassador shared:

“In the panel, I moderated we listened to the Executive Director of the Green Climate Fund Dr. Glemarec, and distinguished speakers sharing expertise and experience from Korea (Amb. Cho Hyun), Vietnam (VM Le Cong Thanh), Singapore (Mr. Zhang Weijie), India (Dr. Ajay Mathur) and South Africa (Ms. Heather Jackson).

After lunch, we listened to companies sharing their contributions to and vision for a green recovery in Vietnam. We had nominated Hitachi Energy (formerly part of ABB) to participate, an important company for green and smart energy solutions.”

Ambassador Ann Måwe also noted that the conference shows the determination of Vietnam to follow up on its ambitious commitments at COP-26 in Glasgow and it provided many concrete ideas and examples from countries in the region on how to go about it.