Ambassador Ann Måwe on what keeps Sweden on top of the Global Innovation Rankings

The program Vietsucess, formerly known as The Quoc Khanh Show recently welcomed Sweden’s Ambassador to Vietnam Ann Måwe and General Director of Ericsson Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, and Laos, Denis Brunettito to the program to talk about what makes a creative nation and what keeps Sweden on top of the Global Innovation Rankings.

The Quoc Khanh Show is a knowledge-sharing platform to help the people of Vietnam develop themselves to achieve sustainable success in career and life and the main topic during the Ambassador’s visit was to discuss the Swedish profound philosophy of life – Lagom.

Lagom is a lifestyle that is being loved by many Vietnamese, but not everyone can do it. So what is living in Lagom really like? Why does living in Lagom keep Sweden at the top of the Global Innovation Rankings? How to build a creative nation? How will cooperation opportunities between Vietnam and Sweden be enhanced?

