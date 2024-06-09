New art exhibit at Finnish Embassy in China

The Finnish Embassy in Beijing recently opened the doors for a new exhibition featurering artifacts from the first Finnish Ambassador to China, Cay Sundström.

Cay Sundström was the ambassador in Beijing frm 1953.1959 and during his recidency he collected an impressive number of ancient Chinese artifacts. The new exhibition featuring these artifacts has been titled “Harmony Across Eras”.

“For the first time, we have the opportunity to showcase the Chinese treasures from the collection of Finland’s first ambassador to China to the wider public, displayed alongside Finnish artworks, sounds, and design,” said Leena-Kaisa Mikkola the current Finnish Ambassador in Beijing and continues:

“I hope this exhibition will inspire you to contemplate the fluidity of aesthetic sensibilities across time and cultures.”

The exhibition opened on the 7 June and will be available to the public until the 27 June 2024. There is no entry fee.

Source: People’s Daily Online