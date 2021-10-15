Finnish Ambassador to China presented copies of letters of credence  

On 12 September, Finnish Ambassador to China, Leena-Kaisa Mikkola presented the copies of her letter of credence to Mr. Hong Lei, Director General of the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Protocol Department.

The Embassy of Finland in Beijing states that Ambassador Leena-Kaisa Mikkola will present the original letter of credence to President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China on a later occasion.

Leena-Kaisa Mikkola started her term as Finland’s Ambassador to China on 1 September 2021. She moved to Beijing from the Ministry’s Department for Africa and the Middle East, where she had worked as Director-General since 2017.

In 2016–2017, she served as Senior Adviser responsible for monitoring the situation in Syria. In 2011–2016, Mikkola worked as Finland’s Ambassador in Tel Aviv. Her career in the Diplomatic Service includes posts in the Permanent Representation of Finland to the EU in Brussels and the Embassies of Finland in Canberra, Athens, and Budapest.

Leena-Kaisa Mikkola joined the Ministry for Foreign Affairs in 1992 and she holds a Master of Laws degree.