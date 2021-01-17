China, Denmark, International relations

Ambassador Møller shares his view on China’s way forward in 2021 with Jyllands Posten

Thomas Østrup Møller, Denmark’s Ambassador to China has published an article in Jyllands Posten about China’s way out of the shadow of Covid-19. 

The year 2020 was all about Covid-19 in China. China was the first country to shut down society, but China was also the first country to get the economy back on track. 

Economic and technological self-sufficiency is on the agenda now and the Ambassador writes that the year 2021 has long been predicted to play a central role in China’s future course.

