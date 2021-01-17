FX veteran Danish Lars Hornsleth joins Jump Trading in Singapore

Singapore-based Danish Lars Hornsleth who already has a long career in Asia has taken on a new role as Director for institutional business development for Jump Trading in the Asia-Pacific region.

Lars Hornsleth is well-known in the industry with over 30 years of foreign exchange industry experience and a long list of impressive job roles on his CV. He has spent most of his career in the Asia-pacific region and his experiences are focused on institutional sales.

The FX veteran started his career at Denmark’s Nordea Bank where he later moved to Singapore as a senior manager of global markets for the bank. He joined the Danish Bank, Saxo Bank in 2004 as institutional account manager of SAXO bank Asia-Pacific and later became director of its Singapore division heading the institutional business in the region. Lars Hornsleth spent over a decade growing and developing SAXO’s institutional business at the two SAXO divisions combined.

Lars Hornsleth joins Jump Trading, the Singaporean unit of financial services company after spending two years as a vice president at Gain Capital where he headed its institutional business development unit in the APAC region. Before that, he was head of institutional sales at IG Singapore for almost four years, where he was responsible for IG’s brand building in the APAC region.

