Denmark’s newly-appointed Ambassador to ASEAN, Sten Frimodt Nielsen, presented his credentials to ASEAN Secretary-General Dr. Kao Kim Hourn today.

Both leaders affirmed their commitment to advancing collaboration and exploring new areas of cooperation. Discussions included the ASEAN-EU Strategic Partnership as a means to strengthen ties.

The meeting signals a proactive effort to deepen diplomatic relations and foster increased regional cooperation.

Source: asean.org