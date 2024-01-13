China warns against Taiwanese independence ahead of election

China’s defense ministry issued a warning on Friday, January 12, declaring its determination to prevent any efforts aimed at advocating for Taiwanese independence. This was just one day ahead of a crucial presidential election in Taiwan.

Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Defense, asserted that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army remains on high alert at all times. He stated that they are prepared to employ all necessary measures to suppress any endeavors advocating Taiwan’s independence.

In recent weeks, China has flexed its military competence by deploying warships and fighter jets to the Taiwan Strait on a near-daily basis. Simultaneously, Beijing authorities have taken a stance against the ruling party’s presidential candidate, Lai Ching-te. Lai is being portrayed as a steadfast separatist whose victory could jeopardize regional peace. China has made it clear that it favors the success of the opposition candidate.

China’s latest efforts have made it clear that it will not tolerate any moves towards Taiwanese independence.

Source: nrk.no