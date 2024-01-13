Danish terror case may have links to Hamas

A Danish prosecutor disclosed on Friday, January 12, that an investigation leading to the recent arrests of three individuals in Denmark, suspected of plotting a terrorist act, is linked to Hamas.

The case, which has been surrounded by secrecy, involved arrests in Denmark and the Netherlands, coinciding with separate arrests in Germany of alleged Hamas members.

The Danish prosecutor, Anders Larsson, revealed the Hamas connection during a custody hearing. Larsson stated that the information was no longer necessary to keep secret.

The arrests in Denmark were initially connected to criminal gangs – more specifically a group called Loyal to Familia.

Last month, officials in Copenhagen did not provide extensive details on the presumed target. Still, they hinted at a focus on Jewish institutions.

In Germany, authorities arrested three individuals allegedly linked to Hamas. The arrested in Germany has been accused of planning attacks on Jewish institutions in Europe. The suspects were described as longstanding members of Hamas, closely connected to the group’s military leadership.

In the Netherlands, a 57-year-old Dutch man was arrested in Rotterdam based on a request from German authorities. The identities of those arrested in Denmark remain confidential under a court order.

Source: apnews.com