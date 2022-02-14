Ambassador Sami Leino had a busy week in Kuala Lumpur

Finland’s Ambassador to Malaysia Sami Leino had a busy week in Kuala Lumpur last week participating in several events and meetings.

Amongst other things, the Embassy of Finland in Kuala Lumpur shares that the Ambassador met with Eddie Lee Mun Tat, CEO of Westports Malaysia where the CEO identified several potential areas for cooperation with port development.

Moreover, the Embassy shared that the Ambassador also had the pleasure of hosting the members of the Finnish business community for another morning coffee meeting at his residence.

This time, the group was joined by the Malaysian-Finnish Business Council – MFBC and some other members of the Finnish community in Kuala Lumpur, the Embassy said.