Finnish Embassy in Kuala Lumpur presents Christmas decorations and design at Pop Up event

Embassy of Finland in Kuala Lumpur invites to getting a glimpse at the Finnish Christmas Pop Up at Gudang, Great Eastern Mall from 9-18 December 2022.

The Pop Up showcases the traditional Finnish way of Christmas decorating and presents various Finnish design products.

The Embassy states Finnish design is known for its practicality and functionality in combination with Scandinavian style minimalism and beauty and that the Pop Up is a great opportunity to get your hands on the Christmas presents for family and friends.

On 10 December the Embassy will additionally host a small opening reception at which visitors can taste traditional Finnish Christmas treats and meet the Ambassador of Finland.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/FinnishEmbassyKualaLumpur