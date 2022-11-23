Community news / Finland / Malaysia

Finnish Embassy in Kuala Lumpur presents Christmas decorations and design at Pop Up event

- by Jeannette Hinrup - Leave a Comment
Join the Finnish Embassy at the Christmas Pop Up Event. Image: Embassy of Finland in Kuala Lumpur.

Embassy of Finland in Kuala Lumpur invites to getting a glimpse at the Finnish Christmas Pop Up at Gudang, Great Eastern Mall from 9-18 December 2022.

The Pop Up showcases the traditional Finnish way of Christmas decorating and presents various Finnish design products.

The Embassy states Finnish design is known for its practicality and functionality in combination with Scandinavian style minimalism and beauty and that the Pop Up is a great opportunity to get your hands on the Christmas presents for family and friends.

On 10 December the Embassy will additionally host a small opening reception at which visitors can taste traditional Finnish Christmas treats and meet the Ambassador of Finland.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/FinnishEmbassyKualaLumpur

Related posts:

Finland to host discussion forum on ‘Strengthening Women’s Participation in Society” in Malaysia Finnish Ambassador Sami Leino boost bilateral ties in Malaysia Finnish Ambassador Sami Leino visited the state of Sabah for the first time Finland in Kuala Lumpur presents the Future is Made in Finland series

About Jeannette Hinrup

Jeannette Sophie Hinrup is a Danish environmental geographer traveling South East Asia while writing for ScandAsia.

View all posts by Jeannette Hinrup

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *