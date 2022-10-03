Finland in Kuala Lumpur presents the Future is Made in Finland series

The Embassy of Finland in Kuala Lumpur re-introduces the Future is Made in Finland series. In the webinar series, it explores the different aspects of living, working, and innovating in Finland. The series further delves into the meaning of success;

– Success means different things to different people. For some, it’s about having an exciting career. For others, it’s about having quality time with friends, family and loved ones. And others again want freedom, adventure and unique experiences. No matter what your recipe for success looks like, chances are you’ll find the ingredients in Finland.

The series is dispursed over four webinars; “Future-Readiness” on 11 October, “Responsibility” on 25 October, “Fearlessness” on 17 November and “Curiosity” on 16 December.

For information and sign up: https://e.eventos.fi/events/tapaus/future-is-made-in-finland-2022?fbclid=IwAR3w6nYD5r4L5iVxNqp8cAtKrpObJwqJSUsCW4R49jyULaFc_3-G9e5KBUc