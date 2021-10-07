Finland / International relations / Malaysia

Ambassador Sami Leino visited BP Healthcare’s Covid-19 Screening Centre in Kuala Lumpur

Photo curtesy: Embassy of Finland in Kuala Lumpur

A delegation from the Embassy of Finland in Kuala Lumpur recently visited BP Healthcare’s COVID-19 Screening Centre and onsite laboratory at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport. 

Joining the visit was Finnish Ambassador Sami Leino together with Consul Outi Hannula and Consular officer Mages Muniandy.

According to the Embassy of Finland in Kuala Lumpur, BP’s Center offers Covid-19 screening and testing for arriving and transiting passengers. The visit was very informative and useful, the Embassy states.

