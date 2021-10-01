Ambassador Thunborg presented copies of her diplomatic credentials to DFA Chief of Protocol

Sweden’s Ambassador to the Philippines, Annika Thunborg recently paid a courtesy call to Vicente Vivencio Bandillo, DFA Chief of Protocol, the Embassy of Sweden in Manila writes.

According to the Embassy statement, Ambassador Thunborg presented copies of her diplomatic credentials in this first visit to the Department of Foreign Affairs, Philippines.

Ambassador Annika Thunborg arrived as Sweden’s new Head of Missions in the Philippines earlier this month. Ambassador Annika Thunborg has previously been Sweden’s Ambassador to Mexico and worked with multilateral issues in Geneva, Vienna, and New York where she forged close ties with colleagues from the Philippines.