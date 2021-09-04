New Swedish Ambassador to the Philippines arrives in Manila 

The new Swedish Ambassador to the Philippines, Annika Thunborg has arrived in Manila, the Embassy of Sweden in Manila announced on 2 September.

In the statement, Ambassador Annika Thunborg said that she is looking forward to working with partners in the Philippines in further advancing the Sweden-Philippines relations.

“I am very pleased to have arrived in Manila and look very much forward to working in the Philippines in the years to come,” Ambassador Thunborg said.

Moreover, the Ambassador said, “I will continue to promote closer and stronger bilateral relations between our two nations including in the areas of exports and investments, sustainable solutions and innovation, and values such as human rights, gender equality, and the rule of law.”

Ambassador Annika Thunborg has previously been Sweden’s Ambassador to Mexico and worked with multilateral issues in Geneva, Vienna, and New York where she forged close ties with colleagues from the Philippines, the embassy writes.