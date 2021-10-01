Learn more about coworking in Vietnam: where opportunity meets growth

EuroCham Vietnam invites you to sign up for this interactive webinar to learn how coworking and flexible workspaces in Vietnam transform the work environment in an ever-changing narrative where community building, flexibility, and work from home are becoming the norm on 7 October.

More about the event:

Post Covid-19, the real estate market in Vietnam is expected to transform faster than ever before and will create the underpinning for the flexible workspace to become an industry-standard alongside traditional offices, with a significant pivot on wellness, mobility, and community engagement.

Understand from our distinguished guests how the coworking industry will enable value creation in the business communities, what are the latest market trends and growth projections in Vietnam and the region and how you can leverage technology and flexibility to design your dream workspace.

Our speakers will present their insights, followed by a panel discussion and Q&A.

Find more information and sign up here