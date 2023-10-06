American university partners up with both Vietnam and Sweden

California State University Fullerton (CSUF) is partnering up with universities in Vietnam, South Korea and Sweden. This creates an opportunity for students at CSUF to perhaps study overseas in both Southeast Asia or Scandinavia. Or naturally the other way around.

This summer leaders from CSUF traveled to meet with university partners in Vietnam and Sweden, which allowed opportunity to discuss the future academic and regional collaborations.

Dean of CSUF’s College of Business and Economic, Sridhar Sundaram, said the opportunity to develop trade relationships between Orange County businesses and firms in Vietnam could have s significant economic impact regionally and overseas – which could then be transformative learning opportunities for the students.

In Sweden, CSUF met with counterparts at KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm and Luleå University of Technology in Luleå. Here they discussed study abroad options as well as enrollment pathways and reciprocal exchanges.

“CSUF has such a rich history of global involvement. The university’s mission of social mobility and focus on diversity and inclusion, position us to have a meaningful impact on our students, who may wish to study overseas as well as students who are studying overseas who may wish to enroll in CSUF through enrollment pathways with our international partners,” Debra Leahy, Dean of Extension and Associate Vice President for ‘International Programs’ said.

Source: CSUF News