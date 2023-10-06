Chinese demand for Volvo Cars in September

Swedish Volvo Cars reported a 25% sales growth in September – one of the reasons being a bit of a higher demand from China.

More than 61.000 cars were sold in September, which is up to 25% compared to the same period last year, as both Europe, the U.S and China all reported sales growth for the month.

In China, Volvo Cars increased their sales by 4% this month, meaning 15.460 cars have been sold. And this year, the electric ‘Recharge’ models are becoming more popular, as the models grew 20% in September compared to last year.

Source: Volvo Cars