Thailand extends stays for travelers during high season

by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

The Tourism Authority of Thailand  (TAT) announced on 31 August 2022 that travelers from countries on the visa exemption list will get a 45-day stay in Thailand starting 1 October 2022 to 31 March 2023.

The following countries are eligible to enter Thailand under the tourist visa exemption scheme:

Andorra, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Brunei, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kuwait, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Monaco, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, The Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovak, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, the UAE, UK, Ukraine, and the USA.

All travelers can show a certificate of vaccination or, for unvaccinated individuals, a negative RT-PCR or professional ATK test result within 72 hours of travel. The proof can be in print on digital format.

In addition, random checks will be made on arrivals at Thailand’s international airports or land border checkpoints.

