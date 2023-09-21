NordCham Philippines Invitation: “Work The Nordic Way”

Discover the Nordic way of working on 18 October 2023, when NordCham Philippines invites to a job fair event which will provide insight into Northern work values.

Trust and transparency, innovation and gender equality are just some of the topics to be discussed at the event “Discover the Nordic Way of Work: Unlocking Success Through Exceptional Company Culture” that will take place from 2pm to 8pm at the Asian Institute of Management in Makati, Philippines.

“Join us for an enlightening conference featuring prominent Nordic business leaders, industry experts, and thought leaders who will delve into the distinctive company culture that sets Nordic businesses apart,” the invitation starts with.

At the event it’ll be possible to connect directly with Nordic companies and explore various job opportunities if need be – all in the spirit of celebrating the Nordic work ethic. Look forward to hearing speakers from both the Nordic Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines, Maersk, Nokia Philippines and AstraZeneca.

View the full program or register here.