Anna Hallberg and Jacob Wallenberg on Swedish Trade and Covid-19

Anna Hallberg, Sweden’s Minister for Foreign Trade and Nordic Affairs

Jacob Wallenberg, Chairman at Investor AB

Peter Ling-Vannerus, Chief Representative at SEB, Beijing China

Members of Nordic and Swedish Chambers of Commerce in APAC can meet Anna Hallberg​, Sweden’s Minister for Foreign Trade and Jacob Wallenberg​, Chairman of Investor AB in a webinar on Jun 10, 2020 (2 PM – 3 PM) moderated by Peter Ling-Vannerus​, Chief Representative of SEB Beijing.

The two key patrons in the field of Swedish foreign trade and business will discuss if Swedish trade policy has functioned during the COVID-19 crisis and how it will work once the pandemic is over? What industrial support measures with regards to exports and international activities have been put in place? What can we learn from Asia, currently ahead of Europe in terms of pandemic recovery? These, among other questions, will be discussed in this webinar.

Anna Hallberg​ will share her experience from the public sector in managing the pandemic domestically, and Jacob Wallenberg will provide insights into the private sector from the unique perspective of the Wallenberg family.

