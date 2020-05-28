International Admissions Opened for Integrated Innovation Bachelor Program

A special round of admissions for the Bachelor of Arts and Science in Integrated Innovation (BAScii) program in the Chulalongkorn School of Integrated Innovation is now open. This admission round will be beneficial to those students whose international study plans have been affected by COVID-19.

“We opened this round following requests by many students whose international study plans were affected by the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Prof. Worsak Kanok- Nukulchai, Executive Director of the Chulalongkorn School of Integrated Innovation (ScII). “Some students were planning to apply to international programs, but they are having second thoughts regarding their destination. Another cohort of applicants has already received acceptance letters, but they want to reconsider due to COVID-19,” Prof. Worsak added.

This international admission round is limited to 10 places. Applicants for the Bachelor of Arts and Science in Integrated Innovation(BAScii) program should have completed high school or be currently in the final year of high schoolor have passed an equivalent high school standardized test. For the benefit of applicants who were unable to appear in standardized tests due to the COVI19 situation, new options for both English and Mathematics testing have been added.

Thailand has been a success in thwarting the spread of COVID-19, reporting minimal casualties and zero new infections in many days. As a result, the country is now being looked at as an attractive study option by international students. According to the Global Health Security Index (GHS), Thailand is among the countries best prepared to tackle a global pandemic and is described as “an exemplar” and an “international leader in health security.” Further, Thailand is ranked sixth in the world and best in Asia for pandemic preparedness by the GHS.

Thailand also has a significant number of international students studying in its high schools — international schools as well as bilingual and Thai-language schools. These students will also be eligible for the international admission round.

Applicants must demonstrate English and Maths proficiency as evidenced in test scores and submit these along with their E-portfolio. Admissions will be based on four criteria: English and Maths proficiency tests, E-portfolio, an Aptitude test, and an interview (online).

The BAScii program is unique and the only one of its kind in Asia to integrate arts, sciences, and engineering as it seeks to create a new generation of innovators. Billed as the Global Academy of the Future, the Chulalongkorn School of Integrated Innovation (ScII) is the latest faculty established by Thailand’s top-ranked Chulalongkorn University.

Admission details are available at this link: http://www.scii.chula.ac.th/second-international-admission-2020

###

About Chulalongkorn School of Integrated Innovation

Chulalongkorn School of Integrated Innovation (ScII) is an international platform for creating talents to meet the sustainable future of mankind, with the culture of collaboration and innovation.

For further information, please contact:

Chulalongkorn School of Integrated Innovation

Daria Dmitrieva

E-mail: daria@inter-bascii-chula.com

admin@inter-bascii-chula.com