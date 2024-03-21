Appeals Court confirms 2 years jail sentence to Danish resort manager

The Appeals Court on Koh Samui convicted yesterday 21 March 2024 the Danish former resort manager Stig Wulff and his wife to two years and five months in prison for fraud in connection with the transfer of shares in the resort, in which the Dane was previously a managing director, from himself and his British partner to his wife.

The sentence was a confirmation of the sentence which the Criminal Court on Koh Samui first metered out to the Danish-Thai couple. In Thailand, when the lower court and the appeals court reach the same verdict, the case can under normal circumstances not be appealed once again.

The court permitted, however, the lawyer of the Dane, Suwatchai Sawasdi, to post bail for his release during the time until the second case against the Dane will be finished in court next month. While the first case was a criminal case, this second case is a civil lawsuit in which the former partner of the Danish man demands compensation from the Dane and his wife for losing the ownership of their Koh PhangAn property to a local loan shark after they had transferred all the shares to the wife.

“I have reason to hope that a Buddhist foundation, which has sympathy for Stig and his case, will interfere and purchase the resort from the loan giver and thereby provide funds to compensate Peter enough for him to drop the charges against Stig,” says his lawyer.

“In that case, I can appeal for the court to change the sentence of Stig and his wife to a suspended jail sentence,” he explains.

After the court appearance, the Dane and his lawyer left Koh Samui for Nakorn Ratchasima. This is where Stig has been living since he was bailed out by a basket of friends and family members in Denmark after a dramatic time in Bangkok Immigration Detention Center, because his visa had expired during the trial in the first court.